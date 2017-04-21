Rex J Bridges
Born Feb. 17, 1943, in Scottsburg, he was the son of Everett and Marie Johnson Bridges. On June 13, 1970, he married Nita Bozarth of Tuscola, Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb
|7 hr
|Wayne
|1
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC