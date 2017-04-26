Resident tip leads to arrest
A call from a resident about a possible drunken driver led to the arrest of a local man on a charge of possession of heroin. Columbus police officer Brian Kushman located the suspicious vehicle at 10:50 a.m. Monday as it pulled into a parking lot in the 2900 block of National Road, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Burton family
|2 hr
|nnono
|3
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Mon
|Anti-everything
|2
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Apr 22
|Bored guy
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland
|Apr 22
|Johny
|1
|Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb
|Apr 21
|Wayne
|1
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC