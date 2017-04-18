Rescue builds trust

Rescue builds trust

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Columbus Police officer Tony Kummer, from left, listens as Paula Arnold talks about how grateful she is for the response from Columbus Police Department to rescue her son Caleb Arnold, 12, during an interview at the Columbus Police Department in Columbus, Ind., Monday, April 17, 2017. Caleb, who has autism, was rescued by officer Kummer and Columbus Police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
amy sullivan (Aug '12) Sun at it again 38
Find my long lost family on my father side Sat Gena 9
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Apr 11 Gena 3
Donald Burton family Apr 11 Gena 2
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Apr 10 Tlo4me 25
News Donald Denny Apr 10 Janni Endicott 1
rfi Apr 8 wrongway fasteners 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC