REMC re-elects pair of board members
Incumbents Dan Fleming and Curt Burbrink were re-elected for the board of directors at Thursday's annual meeting of Bartholomew County REMC at the Clarion Hotel in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Bored guy
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland
|Sat
|Johny
|1
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Sat
|Miss Duh meanor
|1
|Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb
|Fri
|Wayne
|1
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC