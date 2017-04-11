Regional Hospital, Police a " April 11
Mark Spicer, 57, Crothersville, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, theft and criminal recklessness, 12:39 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $1,055 bond. Daniel E. Zimmerman, 36, North Vernon, warrant for probation violation, 2 p.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $1,055 bond.
