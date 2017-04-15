Recycling Center offers Earth Day activities
Earth Day is right around the corner. Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District celebrates Earth Day every year by holding an event at the Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center, 720 S. Mapleton St., Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Thu
|Gena
|8
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|McGee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC