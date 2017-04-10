Rally to support racial justice

Rally to support racial justice

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A local group is encouraging area residents to turn out for a downtown rally to show support for Columbus' diversity. The Columbus chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice is sponsoring a Celebrating Our Diversity event from 3 to 7 p.m. May 21. The event is intended to demonstrate that Columbus residents care about members of the international community who make their home here, and to bring together people to show that support, said Sondra Bolte, who leads the local chapter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) 14 hr Tlo4me 25
News Donald Denny 22 hr Janni Endicott 1
rfi Apr 8 wrongway fasteners 2
blonde hair girl (Oct '14) Apr 2 McGee 2
Bondo rust repair help wanted Mar 31 Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side Mar 30 nnono 4
Help reunite a father and his daughter Mar 30 Anti-everything 21
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC