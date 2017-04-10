Rally to support racial justice

A local group is encouraging area residents to turn out for a downtown rally to show support for Columbus' diversity. The Columbus chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice is sponsoring a Celebrating Our Diversity event from 3 to 7 p.m. May 21. The event is intended to demonstrate that Columbus residents care about members of the international community who make their home here, and to bring together people to show that support, said Sondra Bolte, who leads the local chapter.

