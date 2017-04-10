Rally to support racial justice
A local group is encouraging area residents to turn out for a downtown rally to show support for Columbus' diversity. The Columbus chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice is sponsoring a Celebrating Our Diversity event from 3 to 7 p.m. May 21. The event is intended to demonstrate that Columbus residents care about members of the international community who make their home here, and to bring together people to show that support, said Sondra Bolte, who leads the local chapter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|14 hr
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|22 hr
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|McGee
|2
|Bondo rust repair help wanted
|Mar 31
|Anti-everything
|3
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 30
|nnono
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC