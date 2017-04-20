Quilters Guild set for monthly meeting
Columbus Star Quilters Guild's regularly scheduled monthly meeting will be May 3 at St. John's Masonic Lodge 20, 4131 Rocky Ford Road, Columbus. The free meeting is open to the public.
