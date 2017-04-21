Purdue Polytechnic slates open house
The "All Aboard Open House" will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school, 4444 Kelly St., in the Advanced Manufacturing Center for Excellence building. There will be demonstrations of 3-D printing, virtual reality, robotics and facility tours.
