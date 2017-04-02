Project planned to widen I-65 section in southern Indiana
The project would add a lane for both northbound and southbound traffic on a 14-mile section between U.S. 50 in Seymour and Indiana 58 near Columbus. Indiana Department of Transportation spokesman Harry Maginity tells The Tribune that the estimated $143 million project could also include I-65 resurfacing and bridge work on a 5-mile stretch north to the Indiana 46 interchange in Columbus.
