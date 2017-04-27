Police arrest Medora man on warrants and charge of meth possession
Columbus police arrested a Medora man for possession of methamphetamine, theft and four Bartholomew County warrants after he was seen acting suspiciously around a Columbus store. Columbus police were called to the 2300 block of 25th Street and found Aaron J. Crum, 30, who appeared to be ill.
