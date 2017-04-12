Pilot dies in small plane crash in southern Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday near the town of Hartsville, about 45 miles southeast of Indianapolis. The office says investigators believe the pilot was taking off at the time of the crash.
