Pickleball tournament slated this summer

Thrive Alliance has partnered with Mill Race Center to offer a two-pronged pickleball tournament June 9 and 10 in Columbus. A corporate challenge for local businesses will be conducted June 9 at Mill Race Park, 900 Lindsey St. A public challenge for individuals will be June 10 at Foundation For Youth, 405 Hope Ave. Pickleball is a racket/paddle-style-sport combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

