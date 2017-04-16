Opiod help comes at cost

Bartholomew County and Columbus officials want to do something about the local opiate addiction epidemic, but a local group engaged in dialogue about community issues says the problem is no one wants to pay for it. About 40 people gathered Thursday for a Sustained Community Dialogue conversation at the Doug Otto United Way Center to hear Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers talk about the county's problems with drug abuse, the effect on law enforcement and the jail, and possible treatment programs.

