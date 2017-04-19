Officers save autistic boy from pond, gains his trust
A 12-year-old boy with autism who was chest-deep in a retention pond was rescued by two Columbus police officers who used specialized training to bring him to safety. Caleb Arnold, who only speaks a little, was shaken up but didn't have a scratch after the officers waded into the pond in the 5000 block of Victory Drive on the city's northeast side at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, said his mother, Paula Arnold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC