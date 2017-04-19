Officers save autistic boy from pond, gains his trust

A 12-year-old boy with autism who was chest-deep in a retention pond was rescued by two Columbus police officers who used specialized training to bring him to safety. Caleb Arnold, who only speaks a little, was shaken up but didn't have a scratch after the officers waded into the pond in the 5000 block of Victory Drive on the city's northeast side at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, said his mother, Paula Arnold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.