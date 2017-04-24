No parking on Washington between Second and Third streets on Tuesday
Washington Street in Columbus will not have parking between Second and Third streets on Tuesday due to ongoing construction work. The city engineering department said northbound and southbound traffic will be directed to travel through the southbound lane while roadwork continues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|19 hr
|Anti-everything
|2
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Bored guy
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland
|Apr 22
|Johny
|1
|Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb
|Apr 21
|Wayne
|1
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC