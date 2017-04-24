No parking on Washington between Seco...

No parking on Washington between Second and Third streets on Tuesday

11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Washington Street in Columbus will not have parking between Second and Third streets on Tuesday due to ongoing construction work. The city engineering department said northbound and southbound traffic will be directed to travel through the southbound lane while roadwork continues.

Columbus, IN

