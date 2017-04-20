New trial date set for former reserve...

New trial date set for former reserve Nashville officer

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A trial date has been delayed for a former reserve Nashville police officer accused of two misdemeanors involving pursuing a teenager on a motorcycle through Bartholomew County. The new bench trial date for Leonard Burch, 25, Columbus, is set for 1:30 p.m. June 29 in Bartholomew Superior Court 2. In probable-cause affidavits filed in court, Burch is accused of pursuing 18-year-old motorcyclist Xavier Scrogham of Hope recklessly at a high rate of speed through Columbus and part of rural Bartholomew County at 11:36 p.m. Aug. 29. Scrogham crashed and died after being chased by Burch, court records state.

