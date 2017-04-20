New trial date set for former reserve Nashville officer
A trial date has been delayed for a former reserve Nashville police officer accused of two misdemeanors involving pursuing a teenager on a motorcycle through Bartholomew County. The new bench trial date for Leonard Burch, 25, Columbus, is set for 1:30 p.m. June 29 in Bartholomew Superior Court 2. In probable-cause affidavits filed in court, Burch is accused of pursuing 18-year-old motorcyclist Xavier Scrogham of Hope recklessly at a high rate of speed through Columbus and part of rural Bartholomew County at 11:36 p.m. Aug. 29. Scrogham crashed and died after being chased by Burch, court records state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC