Money holding up body cameras for deputies
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department has found a model of body-worn cameras that it prefers, five months after testing uncovered glitches in a different model it was considering. Body-worn cameras record interactions between police officers and the public during an arrest or investigation, with video available should it be needed to verify the accounts of an event.
