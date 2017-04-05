Money holding up body cameras for dep...

Money holding up body cameras for deputies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department has found a model of body-worn cameras that it prefers, five months after testing uncovered glitches in a different model it was considering. Body-worn cameras record interactions between police officers and the public during an arrest or investigation, with video available should it be needed to verify the accounts of an event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
blonde hair girl (Oct '14) Apr 2 McGee 2
Bondo rust repair help wanted Mar 31 Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side Mar 30 nnono 4
Help reunite a father and his daughter Mar 30 Anti-everything 21
who cares Mar 30 Anti-everything 3
News Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni... Mar 29 Anti-everything 4
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Mar 26 Burton McGee Stre... 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bartholomew County was issued at April 05 at 4:10PM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC