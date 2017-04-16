Marketplace - April 16
The Hampton Inn Seymour for the second time has received the Lighthouse Award, which is presented to the top 5 percent of Hampton Inns in the Americas. The Hampton Inn Seymour is owned and operated by Janeen M. Sprague and Sprague Hotel Developers of Columbus, which operates hotels in central and southern Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|7 hr
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Sat
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC