Low-crime community

T he rate of violent crime in the Columbus metro area is lower than five similar-sized Indiana metro areas and 71 percent below the national average, according to 2015 statistics compiled by the FBI, the most recent period available. The Columbus area, which includes all Bartholomew County, had 109 violent crimes reported per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the national rate of 373 offenses, the FBI report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.