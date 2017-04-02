Low-crime community
T he rate of violent crime in the Columbus metro area is lower than five similar-sized Indiana metro areas and 71 percent below the national average, according to 2015 statistics compiled by the FBI, the most recent period available. The Columbus area, which includes all Bartholomew County, had 109 violent crimes reported per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the national rate of 373 offenses, the FBI report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Sun
|McGee
|2
|Bondo rust repair help wanted
|Mar 31
|Anti-everything
|3
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 30
|nnono
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|21
|who cares
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|3
|Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni...
|Mar 29
|Anti-everything
|4
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|Burton McGee Stre...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC