Love Chapel mobile food pantry set at Ivy Tech

5 hrs ago

The next Love Chapel mobile food pantry will be today at Ivy Tech Community College, 4475 Central Ave. in Columbus. Love Chapel purchases food from Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana in Indianapolis for the mobile pantries and covers part of the cost.

