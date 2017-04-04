Local resident pleads guilty to child molesting, receives 45 years

A 52-year-old Bartholomew County man linked to a series of child molestations during a period dating back to 1999 recently received a 45-year prison term in Jackson Circuit Court. Charles A. Allman of Columbus received that sentence from Judge Richard W. Poynter after Poynter accepted Allman's guilty plea to one count of child molesting, a Class A felony.

