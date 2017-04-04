Local resident pleads guilty to child molesting, receives 45 years
A 52-year-old Bartholomew County man linked to a series of child molestations during a period dating back to 1999 recently received a 45-year prison term in Jackson Circuit Court. Charles A. Allman of Columbus received that sentence from Judge Richard W. Poynter after Poynter accepted Allman's guilty plea to one count of child molesting, a Class A felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Sun
|McGee
|2
|Bondo rust repair help wanted
|Mar 31
|Anti-everything
|3
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 30
|nnono
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|21
|who cares
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|3
|Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni...
|Mar 29
|Anti-everything
|4
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|Burton McGee Stre...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC