Local Police, Fire a " April 6
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Alicia Lee, 32, Chicago, Illinois, battery on public safety official, theft, reckless driving, criminal recklessness involving a vehicle and resisting law enforcement with vehicle, 3:20 p.m., by the Edinburgh Police Department, released on $7,500 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|McGee
|2
|Bondo rust repair help wanted
|Mar 31
|Anti-everything
|3
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 30
|nnono
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|21
|who cares
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|3
|Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni...
|Mar 29
|Anti-everything
|4
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|Burton McGee Stre...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC