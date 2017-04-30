Local Police, Fire a " April 30
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Nancy J. Shasteen, 35, Seymour, identity deception, false identity statement, out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia, 6:35 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, held with no bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal burning stove
|22 hr
|Anti-Everything
|3
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Sat
|Big Black Bear
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Sat
|Clabbered
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Fri
|Mr White
|8
|Hey yall
|Fri
|Black Mamie
|15
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Anti-anti-everything
|7
|Well
|Fri
|Anti-everything
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC