Local Police, Fire a " April 26
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Bradley A. Burton, 39, 1831 Lockerbie Drive, Columbus, theft, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, legend drug injection devices, 5:42 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $7,500 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Mon
|Anti-everything
|2
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Apr 22
|Bored guy
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland
|Apr 22
|Johny
|1
|Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb
|Apr 21
|Wayne
|1
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC