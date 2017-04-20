Local Police, Fire a " April 20

Local Police, Fire a " April 20

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Miguel A. Puga, 37, 2301 Thornybrook Drive, Columbus, operating while intoxicated with previous convictions, 11:24 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, released on $7,500 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
amy sullivan (Aug '12) Apr 16 at it again 38
Find my long lost family on my father side Apr 15 Gena 9
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Apr 11 Gena 3
Donald Burton family Apr 11 Gena 2
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Apr 10 Tlo4me 25
News Donald Denny Apr 10 Janni Endicott 1
rfi Apr 8 wrongway fasteners 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC