Local Police, Fire a " April 20
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Miguel A. Puga, 37, 2301 Thornybrook Drive, Columbus, operating while intoxicated with previous convictions, 11:24 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, released on $7,500 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC