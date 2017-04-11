Lightning blamed for two fire calls i...

Lightning blamed for two fire calls in Columbus

At 4:50 a.m., Columbus firefighters were called to 4236 Reese Lane for a gas main leak blamed on a lightning strike to a tree directly beside it, said Fire Investigator Matt Noblitt. Firefighters stayed at the location and did periodic checks for gas leaks in nearby houses, and found that in one, a water heater had a flash fire from a small pin hole in the gas supply line.

