Learn about train impact study at meeting

The results of a train impact study will be discussed next month during a meeting hosted by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. The May 5 program, "Preparing for Increased Train Traffic in Columbus," will be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Columbus Area Visitors Center, 506 Fifth St. Heather Pope, redevelopment director for the city, and Dave Hayward, executive director of public works/city engineer, will be sharing data from the impact study with people in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.