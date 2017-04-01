Lawmaker honors CASA volunteers
State Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, honored the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association with a resolution in late March for the organization's work in 72 of Indiana's 92 counties. CASA programs work to recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers who advocate for children in legal cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|3 hr
|McGee
|2
|Bondo rust repair help wanted
|Fri
|Anti-everything
|3
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 30
|nnono
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|21
|who cares
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|3
|Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni...
|Mar 29
|Anti-everything
|4
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|Burton McGee Stre...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC