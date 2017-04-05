Land closure tonight on I-65
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the northbound left lane of Interstate 65 tonight at mile marker 72 north of the rest area near Columbus. Crews and equipment from Indiana Spill Response will remove contaminated soil in the median area of the highway created by a recent diesel spill.
