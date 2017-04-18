Karl Kuehner
Horst Karl Kuehner, 79, of Columbus, joined his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 15, 2017, after a long, strong and courageous battle with cancer. Karl was born in 1937 in Stuttgart Hedelfingen, Germany, to Karl Hermann Kuehner and Frieda Wilhelmine Kienzle Kuehner.
