IUPUC announces new mascot, scholarship while celebrating IU Day
IUPUC announced its choice, Crimson Pride, at noon Wednesday on campus during its celebration of IU Day, a worldwide, social media-focused awareness campaign for Indiana University. It was one of two IU Day announcements at the Columbus university, with the second one a gift from a Columbus couple that will go toward IUPUC student-retention scholarships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC