IU Day' allows public chance to suppo...

IU Day' allows public chance to support IUPUC

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

IUPUC is gearing up for 24 hours of binge-watching, social-sharing and gift-giving for the second annual IU Day on April 19. IU Day is a worldwide awareness campaign for Indiana University that will be social-media focused, with a giving component, said Brenda Vogel, director of the Office of Development at IUPUC. And when people make a financial gift to IUPUC during this one-day campaign, it will have double the impact because several IUPUC donors put up $5,000 in matching funds, she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) 8 hr Tlo4me 25
News Donald Denny 16 hr Janni Endicott 1
rfi Apr 8 wrongway fasteners 2
blonde hair girl (Oct '14) Apr 2 McGee 2
Bondo rust repair help wanted Mar 31 Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side Mar 30 nnono 4
Help reunite a father and his daughter Mar 30 Anti-everything 21
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,205,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC