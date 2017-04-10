IU Day' allows public chance to support IUPUC

IUPUC is gearing up for 24 hours of binge-watching, social-sharing and gift-giving for the second annual IU Day on April 19. IU Day is a worldwide awareness campaign for Indiana University that will be social-media focused, with a giving component, said Brenda Vogel, director of the Office of Development at IUPUC. And when people make a financial gift to IUPUC during this one-day campaign, it will have double the impact because several IUPUC donors put up $5,000 in matching funds, she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.