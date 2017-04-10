Intoxicated driver tip leads to an ar...

Intoxicated driver tip leads to an arrest for drug-related charges

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A report of a possible intoxicated driver at a west-side gas station led to the arrest of a Seymour man on drug-related charges. Columbus police were sent to the 2300 block of Jonathan Moore Pike about the driver at 11:10 p.m. Friday, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) 8 hr Tlo4me 25
News Donald Denny 16 hr Janni Endicott 1
rfi Apr 8 wrongway fasteners 2
blonde hair girl (Oct '14) Apr 2 McGee 2
Bondo rust repair help wanted Mar 31 Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side Mar 30 nnono 4
Help reunite a father and his daughter Mar 30 Anti-everything 21
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,205,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC