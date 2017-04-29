Ideas to create a new vision
Although the city has hired an Illinois-based professional firm, Hitchcock Design Group, to design the project, 97 freshmen at Columbus Signature Academy - New Tech High School stuck their toes in the water on riverfront ideas of their own. English teacher Veronica Buckler and science teacher Andrew Larson asked their students to come up with a vision for the city's riverfront.
