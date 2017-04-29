Ideas to create a new vision

Ideas to create a new vision

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Although the city has hired an Illinois-based professional firm, Hitchcock Design Group, to design the project, 97 freshmen at Columbus Signature Academy - New Tech High School stuck their toes in the water on riverfront ideas of their own. English teacher Veronica Buckler and science teacher Andrew Larson asked their students to come up with a vision for the city's riverfront.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coal burning stove 15 hr Anti-Everything 3
Anti-everything and I are lovers Sat Big Black Bear 2
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant Sat Clabbered 3
islam-THE TRUTH Fri Mr White 8
Hey yall Fri Black Mamie 15
Male needing to have fun (Jun '13) Fri Anti-anti-everything 7
Well Fri Anti-everything 7
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Bartholomew County was issued at April 30 at 3:25AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,666,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC