Human Rights Commission launches online hate-crime reporting mechanism
Columbus' Human Rights Commission is offering a new web portal for residents to report incidents of racial bias or hate-induced crime. The portal is on the commission's web page on the City of Columbus website and offers the opportunity for individuals to communicate in English, but also offers options to report in Spanish, with other languages to become available soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Thu
|Gena
|8
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|McGee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC