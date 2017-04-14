Human Rights Commission launches onli...

Human Rights Commission launches online hate-crime reporting mechanism

14 hrs ago

Columbus' Human Rights Commission is offering a new web portal for residents to report incidents of racial bias or hate-induced crime. The portal is on the commission's web page on the City of Columbus website and offers the opportunity for individuals to communicate in English, but also offers options to report in Spanish, with other languages to become available soon.

Columbus, IN

Comments made yesterday: 21,153

