Hoops fundraiser aids Advocates for Children

A basketball fundraiser recently generated more than $12,000 for Advocates for Children, a Columbus-based agency that speaks for the best interests of children in the child protection system. Reams Asset Management organized the Reams Hoosier Classic, which brought together industry partners from across the country for a basketball game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in April, which was Child Abuse Prevention Month.

