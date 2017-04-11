Honored for remarkable service

Honored for remarkable service

Roger Brinkman called 911 in desperate need of help when he could not find a pulse on his unresponsive wife, Jan. Bartholomew County Emergency Operations dispatcher Dylan Prather used a variety skills to keep the Columbus man focused on administering CPR to his wife for nearly 10 minutes until paramedics arrived on June 23, 2016. After firefighters and emergency medical technicians got to the scene and took over, Jan Brinkman was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital, where nurses and doctors were able to save her life.

