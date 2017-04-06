Help officials keep travels smoother
A form can be filed on the city's Department of Public Works' website at columbus.in.gov/city-garage/mvh-department/ . Information that is provided will allow city crews to get the potholes patched within 48 hours, said Bryan Burton, public works director.
