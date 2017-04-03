Hawk and dove? Bird builds nest on dealership car

A dove, nicknamed Mama Dove by the staff at the Bob Poynter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Hyundai dealership on North National Road, has built a nest with two eggs in the windshield well of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, valued at more than $38,000, parked among the Jeep offerings at the dealership. Employees don't plan on disturbing Mama Dove for the estimated 23 days it will take for the eggs to hatch and the two to three weeks the dove chicks will need in the nest before they're ready to move on their own, said Shaundra Sanders, a dealership employee who is providing status updates on the hatching process through social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.