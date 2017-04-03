Hawk and dove? Bird builds nest on de...

Hawk and dove? Bird builds nest on dealership car

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A dove, nicknamed Mama Dove by the staff at the Bob Poynter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Hyundai dealership on North National Road, has built a nest with two eggs in the windshield well of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, valued at more than $38,000, parked among the Jeep offerings at the dealership. Employees don't plan on disturbing Mama Dove for the estimated 23 days it will take for the eggs to hatch and the two to three weeks the dove chicks will need in the nest before they're ready to move on their own, said Shaundra Sanders, a dealership employee who is providing status updates on the hatching process through social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
blonde hair girl (Oct '14) Sun McGee 2
Bondo rust repair help wanted Mar 31 Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side Mar 30 nnono 4
Help reunite a father and his daughter Mar 30 Anti-everything 21
who cares Mar 30 Anti-everything 3
News Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni... Mar 29 Anti-everything 4
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Mar 26 Burton McGee Stre... 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC