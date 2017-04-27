Hauser prom visits 'Garden Paradise' on Saturday
An estimated 130 to 150 students are expected to attend from 8 to 11 p.m. at Factory 12 Event Loft in Columbus, said Rebekah Bryan, prom coordinator and English teacher at the school. The prom is open to juniors or seniors, or freshmen or sophomore guests if accompanied by a junior or senior, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Well
|56 min
|Anti-everything
|7
|Hey yall
|57 min
|Anti-everything
|10
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Anti-everything
|5
|Donald Burton family
|Wed
|nnono
|3
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Apr 24
|Anti-everything
|2
|Edinburgh Scotland
|Apr 22
|Johny
|1
|Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb
|Apr 21
|Wayne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC