Guardian angel: Educator has spent career helping others

A longtime educator at one moment is explaining some of the best things happening in his school district, and the next minute trying to make sense of some of the worst. It's a challenging role for any individual, but Larry Perkinson, the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. employee and student assistance coordinator, said his natural instinct as a caretaker often takes the lead in his work, in times of celebration and crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.