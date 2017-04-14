Guardian angel: Educator has spent ca...

Guardian angel: Educator has spent career helping others

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A longtime educator at one moment is explaining some of the best things happening in his school district, and the next minute trying to make sense of some of the worst. It's a challenging role for any individual, but Larry Perkinson, the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. employee and student assistance coordinator, said his natural instinct as a caretaker often takes the lead in his work, in times of celebration and crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Find my long lost family on my father side Thu Gena 8
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Apr 11 Gena 3
Donald Burton family Apr 11 Gena 2
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Apr 10 Tlo4me 25
News Donald Denny Apr 10 Janni Endicott 1
rfi Apr 8 wrongway fasteners 2
blonde hair girl (Oct '14) Apr 2 McGee 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,153 • Total comments across all topics: 280,302,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC