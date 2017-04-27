Gas pipeline replacement underway
Vectren gas mains and service lines are being replaced in Columbus as part of a multi-year program across Indiana. Streets affected during the first project, now underway, include California and Union streets between 19th and 25th streets, according to Vectren.
