Full plate in final week

The Indiana House and Senate each have nearly 70 bills to consider during the Indiana General Assembly's final week, visitors to the final Third House session of the season learned Monday in Columbus. A new gas tax and the replacement of the ISTEP test are among surviving bills remaining in play, said State Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus.

