From homeless to college bound, Colum...

From homeless to college bound, Columbus mana s story is one of redemption

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

It seems nearly incredible that someone who was homeless, jobless and nearly penniless two and a half years ago now sits in a building called Sans Souci - French for "without worry" - with the smile of a lottery winner. But 37-year-old Columbus native Nathan Wilson hit a different jackpot - one overflowing with people concerned for the downtrodden and struggling who are stretching out a hand of help and hope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant 1 hr Anti-everything 2
Male needing to have fun (Jun '13) Sat Bored guy 3
Edinburgh Scotland Sat Johny 1
Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb Fri Wayne 1
amy sullivan (Aug '12) Apr 16 at it again 38
Find my long lost family on my father side Apr 15 Gena 9
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Apr 11 Gena 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC