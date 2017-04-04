Friends set up gofundme account to help woman injured in hit-and-run

A network of friends, both local and from around the globe, is raising thousands of dollars to help with the medical expenses for a Columbus woman recovering from a hit-and-run incident that resulted in her husband's death. A gofundme account set up to help Samira Bhardwaj with medical expenses had more than $50,000 contributed after four days, with the hopes of raising $100,000.

