Former pastor enters plea of not guilty on pair of felonies

Read more: The Republic

A trial date has been set for a former Columbus pastor facing two felonies involving a burglary he is accused of staging at his home. A plea of not guilty was entered for Justin K. White, 38, 3255 Sunrise Drive, who appeared Thursday in Bartholomew Circuit Court for an initial hearing before Judge Kelly Benjamin.

