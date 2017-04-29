Flood warning issued as storm damage ...

Flood warning issued as storm damage evaluated

Bartholomew County continues to be under a flood warning after severe thunderstorms caused damage to homes and trees Friday night into this morning. A flood warning is in effect for southern Bartholomew County and Jennings and Jackson counties this morning, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bartholomew County was issued at April 29 at 11:06PM EDT

