Firefighters injured in Morgan County as severe storms sweep through Indiana
The tornado warning was issued until 8:15 a.m. for Bartholomew and Decatur counties as the storm passed through Columbus to the east. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for several counties in southern Indiana, including Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings and Monroe, among others further to the south and east of the WTHR viewing area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|1 hr
|Big Black Bear
|2
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|1 hr
|Clabbered
|3
|Coal burning stove
|1 hr
|Mr Charlie
|2
|islam-THE TRUTH
|11 hr
|Mr White
|8
|Hey yall
|15 hr
|Black Mamie
|15
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|15 hr
|Anti-anti-everything
|7
|Well
|23 hr
|Anti-everything
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC