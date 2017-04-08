Fire heavily damages east side home
An east side Columbus home was heavily damaged by a fire that firefighters said started in a utility closet near a water heater. Columbus firefighters were sent to 2838 Conestoga Court at 3:26 p.m. Friday after a report that smoke was coming from the single-story home's roof and vent area, fire investigator Matt Noblitt said.
